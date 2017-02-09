﻿6 Signs Its Time To Call A Garage Repair Company

Whether automatic or not, your garage door contains a system of different mechanisms that allows it to easily go up and down. However, sometimes problems occur. While you might be tempted to fix the issue yourself, calling a professional company can ensure that the maintenance is done quickly and safely. While there are many different types of problems, here are just a few common reasons you may need to hire out for garage door repair in Lexington, NC.

1. Your garage door has been hit. It happens all the time. You are backing your car out of the driveway and hear a crunch. It dawns on you. You forgot to open the garage door before throwing your car into reverse. Before trying to open the garage to check out the damage, call a repair company. If the door has been knocked off the track, it can cause more problems if opened incorrectly.

2. Broken sensors. If you find that your garage door stops and begins to open again before it fully closes, this could signify an issue with the sensors. Most automatic garage doors have 2 sensors that monitor the bottom of the door. If something is obstructing these sensors, it can impact the way your garage door opens and closes. Check to make sure there isn't anything in the way. If there aren't any obstructions and you are still having issues, it's time to call a professional. A repair company will be able to realign or repair the sensors if needed.

3. A door that won't open or close. Sometimes the garage door just won't go up or down. Whether it's frozen due to the cold weather or due to a malfunction, it's best to leave the investigating to the experts. Because there are so many mechanisms and parts involved in your door, there could be many different issues. Taking it on alone could prove to be dangerous. By calling a repairman, you can rest assured that the problem will be fixed and your safety preserved.

4. You are in need of a new garage door. Whether your exterior needs a face-lift or your garage door is beyond repair, sometimes it's time to purchase a new door. A garage door repair company is not just for maintenance and repairs. They can also help you to find the best fit for your needs. Once you have made a decision, they will provide a quick and proficient install.

5. Your opener isn't connecting with the garage door. Sometimes your keypad or garage door opener won't communicate with your door. If this is the case, leave it to a professional company. While sometimes a new device is needed, oftentimes it is an electrical issue that can be easily fixed by adjusting the frequency.

6. The garage door has come off of its running track. Garage doors operate through an electric motor that adjusts tension. This will cause the door to be raised or lowered along a track system. If something jars the door off of the track, it can cause an issue while opening and closing it. Because the door can be heavy, it's a job best left to a professional company. They will be able to identify the issue and get your door to move correctly.

No matter what kind of problem you are having with your garage door, don't try to fix it yourself. Allow a professional to locate and fix the issue quickly. This will ensure that the door is fixed correctly and you are kept safe. Finding the right company to perform your garage door repair in Lexington, NC, can allow your garage door to continue serving your family for years to come.